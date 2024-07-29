Vatican-Vietnam diplomatic relations owe much to Nguyen Phu Trong

Vatican-Vietnam relations are vastly improved because of Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s efforts, says Pope Francis.

After learning of the General Secretary’s passing on 22 July, Francis sent condolences to Vietnam’s president and spoke of Trong’s major contribution to the diplomatic process.

The Pope’s message expressed his gratitude for Trong’s fostering, promoting and developing of relations between Vietnam and the Holy See.

As the country’s general secretary from 2011 until his death, Trong set the general direction of Vietnam’s policies. He also served as president from 2018 to 2021.

“Pope Francis willingly sends the pledge of his spiritual closeness to your Excellency and all your fellow citizens at this time of sorrow for the nation” wrote Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Francis’ behalf.

Full diplomatic relations

The improvement in the Vatican-Vietnam relationship has been coming for a long time.

It began in 2007, with Pope Benedict XVI seeking to establish full diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Vatican. Francis has continued to foster this objective.

Last July, Francis wrote to Vietnam’s Catholics for the first time after reaching a landmark pact with the country’s communist rulers.

The pact allowed a papal representative to reside in Vietnam and open an office in Hanoi for the first time since the communist government severed ties with the Vatican in 1975.

Ending historical conflict of ideologies

The Pope’s letter “formally abolished and definitively ended the historical conflict of ideologies” said Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang last July at a Government Committee for Religious Affairs workshop.

The workshop discussed the letter’s implications and sought ways to enhance bilateral ties. It also discussed strategies for greater Catholic engagement in education, healthcare and social welfare initiatives.

This development marks “a significant milestone in Vietnam-Vatican relations after nearly a century of strained ties due to ideological conflicts” said Bishop Joseph Do Manh Hung, secretary-general of Vietnam’s Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

He is sure both sides will find common ground to benefit the Vietnamese people and the Vatican.

“The papal letter represents a crucial historical moment with profound implications for the local Church, encouraging local communities to continue accompanying the nation.”

It is a substantial achievement, reflecting Vietnam’s commitment to safeguarding religious freedom for its citizens.

Thang is quoted as saying “This marks mutual recognition – the Communist Party of Vietnam acknowledges the Vatican as a friend and partner, while the Vatican acknowledges the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam as cooperative partners, without posing threats to the Catholic Church and the Vatican State”.

Vietnam’s 7.2 million Catholics are an essential and inseparable part of the nation, he pointed out.

They work alongside other religious and non-religious communities to build the country and significantly contribute to Vietnam’s social welfare, charity, healthcare and education.

Papal visit likely

After Pope Francis met with then-President Vo Van Thuong at the Vatican in 2023, Thuong officially invited him to visit Vietnam.

Francis told reporters if he does not go, his successor “certainly will!”

