First baseline study of Muslims in NZ shows more than half experienced discrimination

Over 85 percent of Muslims living in Aotearoa believe Islamophobia exists in this country, and more than half have experienced discrimination, according to the first baseline study of Muslims in New Zealand.

The study was conducted in 2023 by researchers from Massey University and funded by the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand and the New Zealand Islamic Think Tank.

It followed several discussions between government and Muslim organisations following the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks. Read more

