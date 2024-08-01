Mission to identify thousands of unmarked graves possibly holding victims

The government is being urged to look into thousands of unmarked graves across Aotearoa which could hold victims of state care abuse.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care has recommended the government appoints and funds an independent advisory group to investigate potential unmarked graves and urupā at the sites of former psychiatric and psychopaedic hospitals, social welfare institutions, or other relevant sites.

It was revealed many patients who died in psychiatric and social welfare institutions between the 1800s and 1990s were given "pauper's graves".

