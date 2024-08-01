Russian Metropolitan Hilarion removed from office

In a troubling decision that fueled a number of suspicions, Metropolitan Hilarion of Budapest and Hungary was temporarily suspended from the administration of his diocese.

The decision was made by the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church, which gathered July 25 in Moscow under the auspices of Patriarch Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus’ and Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church.

An investigation was launched in the Eastern European country, while the Russian opposition press notably implicated the Christian leader in a local scandal involving moral misconduct.

Pending a more permanent decision, the diocese’s administration has been temporarily entrusted to Metropolitan Nestor of Chersonesus and Western Europe.

Immediately replaced by Bishop Methodius of Yegoryevsk, Metropolitan Hilarion was also removed from his position as president of the Synodal Theological Commission. Continue reading

