Seminarians lack of authentic formation in African is a problem

Seminarians in Africa are not allowed “to be themselves”.

They must find ways “to get by” Father Augustine Anwuchie from Nigeria said on July 19.

He was speaking during the latest of a series of digital meetings with theologians and other experts in Africa.

The meetings aim to deepen understanding of the Synod on Synodality 2023 synthesis report.

Better formation needed

Anwuchie said he wants institutions forming future priests to encourage better communication. He decried the “lack of authenticity” in priestly formation in Africa.

“I saw ‘survival mentality’ where seminarians, because of how formation is structured, adopt ways to survive around their formators — how to survive around bishops, around Christians and in Christian communities.

“I have been a vice-rector at a seminary and I saw a lack of openness. You see lack of authenticity.”

Copying everything that is done in Europe is unnecessary, he said. There are aspects formators in Africa can borrow from other places though.

These include encouraging openness, communication and authenticity with seminarians. Priests who are not formed “to be authentic” find relating to other Christians difficult.

“Instead of becoming men, we continue to live as boys and this is not helping in our pastoral work.”

Many major seminaries in Africa neglect aspects of human formation and the expansion of emotional intelligence, he said.

Seminarians are taught what they “ought to do” and how they “ought to behave”. They then become reactive to situations, which continues when they become priests, he said.

Crises between clergy and laity in most African parishes stem from having “emotional intelligence” overlooked during their formation.

Connecting with the synod

During the online meeting participants concentrated on the theme “The Revision of Ratio Fundamentalis Institutionis Sacerdotalis in a Missionary Synodal Perspective”.

In this they were guided by the December 2015 document of the Vatican Congregation for the Clergy translated as “The Gift of the Priestly Vocation”.

Structuring their discussions around present-day seminary formation in Africa, participants considered what does and does not work according to their experiences in different parts of Africa.

Priests overwhelmed

Ugandan-born Sister Dominica Dipio told the online meeting there is a disconnect between seminaries and the life of priests in parishes and communities.

Dipio – a consultor of the Pontifical Council for Culture and university professor – is concerned that many priests do not continue with formation.

It should be ongoing, meeting participants agreed.

Dipio told the online meeting that most priests she meets are overwhelmed and quickly burn out.

“They hardly have time to engage in their own formation, which is supposed to be ongoing” she said.

“I have met priests in retreats who have for years not had the experience of retreat.

“The involvement in mission takes all their time and burns them out” Dipio said.

She wants bishops to allow priests “to reconnect with God as the centre”.

Cape Town’s Cardinal Stephen Brislin reminded participants that ongoing priestly formation is a matter each episcopal see and religious order is responsible for.

Seminarians should be involved in the joys and struggles of ordinary people, he said.

