  1. CathNews New Zealand
  2. Odd Spot

Viral TikTok trend has brides shocking their husbands with brand new look on wedding day

Thursday, August 1st, 2024

A new TikTok trend has gone viral, and it involves brides undergoing a major change to their appearance after saying, “I do.”

Here’s how it works.

A bride will get her hair done for the wedding ceremony, get married and then have a hairstylist cut off a significant amount of hair before the reception. Continue reading

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.