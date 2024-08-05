Anti-terror unit checks Jakarta’s cathedral ahead of papal visit

Indonesia’s anti-terror agency examined security arrangements at Our Lady of Assumption Cathedral in the capital, Jakarta, on Aug 1. Pope Francis will visit the cathedral in September.

National Counterterrorism Agency officials inspected the cathedral after police arrested a terror suspect in Malang, East Java, who allegedly planned to attack two houses of worship.

“The goal is to ensure Pope Francis’ arrival at Jakarta Cathedral runs safely,” said Colonel Setyo Pranowo, head of the agency’s security unit.

He said the move was part of the agency’s aim to ensure public facilities like churches are free of terror threats.

Agency officials examined equipment and infrastructure within the cathedral and collected details from security personnel deployed in the cathedral area.

News category: News Shorts, World.