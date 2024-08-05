Civil law prevented defrocking a priest for a decade

While numerous abuse allegations about a priest were upheld, New Zealand civil law meant it was almost a decade before his defrocking.

The man faced complaints from more than one woman before being defrocked (removed from the clerical state).

The former priest – who cannot be named for legal reasons – was defrocked last month.

Written evidence

The Waikato Times says it has a letter from Steve Lowe, Hamilton’s former bishop, sent in June 2015.

In it, he said a 2012 complaint was made against the man “for sexualising a pastoral encounter”.

That complaint was investigated but not upheld. A further complaint was made in 2014 and the man was “removed from priestly duties” Lowe wrote.

“It was also noted that there was a remarkable similarity between this and the earlier complaint” Lowe said.

Both abuse allegations involved women.

He said the second complaint was upheld and the priest was told there was “no longer any office available to him within the Hamilton Diocese”.

“I did, however, grant him the concession to continue to celebrate Mass with the priests at the Tyburn Monastery.”

However, further complaints followed.

“I received another letter from concerned parishioners about Father [priest’s name]” Lowe wrote.

“They mentioned behaviour at Tyburn Monastery that was unbecoming of a priest and the letter also indicated to me that he had acted in a manner directly disobedient to restrictions I had earlier placed on him.”

Lowe finished the letter promising to hold the former priest in his prayers and inviting others to “join me in doing this too”.

Allegations denied – no Police charges laid

The Waikato Times says the former priest denies the accusations.

They are “all created” he says.

In a later statement, his lawyer said “All allegations are strongly denied”.

The Police have investigated the allegations and “no Police charges were laid” the lawyer said.

He also noted the former priest “is now elderly, retired and wants to live a private life with dignity”.

Rejections and legal delays

Lowe says he urged the former priest to return to his country of origin.

He offered to provide an airfare. The offer was declined.

Hamilton Bishop Richard Laurenson says that the former priest’s plans to take legal action against Lowe delayed the Church’s action to remove him.

“It immediately brought about a stream of civil litigation which froze everything.”

He explains that the Church had to stop until civil law concerns were resolved.

Laurenson told the Waikato Times that “contrary to popular belief, a Bishop has very little real power to do much.

“Especially if the cleric employs civil lawyers to fight the situation.”

“We rely on the compliance of our priests and the people. If lay people accept a Bishop’s statements …and do not give a censured priest the funds to fight the Bishop, we would not be in the situation we find ourselves in today.”

