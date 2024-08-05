Nothing odd in anointing the sick

A recent NZ parish newsletter highlighted an invite for the sick to be anointed.

There is nothing odd about that.

The invite was included in the pastoral outreach section, which, for example, invited people in need of prayer to register on a “prayer chain” or those who are sick and housebound to reach out if they would like Holy Communion brought to them. It also encourages parishioners to get in touch with each other if they’ve not been seen for a while at Mass.

The pastoral outreach section also asks parishioners who need the anointing of the sick to contact the parish priest as soon as possible.

“It is always good to be able to administer the sacrament before the horse has bolted,” writes the PP.

News category: Odd Spot.