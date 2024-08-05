Pilgrims take off across France ahead of cathedral’s reopening

In anticipation of the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris, seven French pilgrimages began on July 28, and they will meet at the medieval Catholic cathedral in September.

The legendary church’s reopening “is a historic moment and an opportunity to march behind the Blessed Virgin,” reads the Les 7 Routes Notre-Dame website.

Named for the Blessed Mother, Notre-Dame de Paris (“Our Lady of Paris”) is an 861-year-old monument beloved and revered by Catholics and non-Catholics alike.

In 2019 the world mourned the damage done to the 315-foot-tall spire and roof of the cathedral in a devastating fire. The fire originated under the roof, spreading through the wooden rafters of the attic and consuming the spire, which collapsed.

Except for the main altar, all the works of art in the cathedral and the reliquary containing what is believed to be the crown of thorns were rescued.

