Vatican faces backlash over secrecy on women deacon issue

The Vatican’s handling of the women deacon issue is drawing criticism as the October Synod of Bishops approaches, with calls for greater transparency intensifying.

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, a key organiser of the Synod of Bishops on Synodality, has called for sincere dialogue on women’s roles in the Church.

Hollerich said that as a church “we have to commit to a very sincere dialogue because the situation is not the same in all the continents. In all of western Europe, women are asking to be admitted to ordained ministry”.

Pope Francis established ten study groups to explore critical issues from the 2023 synod, including one on women deacons. While the Vatican recently disclosed the members of most groups, those studying women deacons remain unnamed.

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith oversees this group’s work. However, no individual members have been identified, raising concerns about the process’s transparency.

Transparency frustration

Casey Stanton, co-director of Discerning Deacons, criticised this secrecy, stating it undermines trust in the Church’s commitment to synodality.

“The lack of transparency with this particular study group does not inspire trust or confidence in the institutional church’s commitment to be synodal.

“Synodality requires us to risk being vulnerable, to engage theologically in light of pastoral realities and to hold difficult questions with openness” she told the National Catholic Reporter.

Frustration over the lack of transparency regarding how the doctrinal office is handling the topic of women deacons isn’t new – it dates back over two decades.

In 2002, the International Theological Commission concluded a study of the diaconate that considered the question of women deacons. This was followed by two different commissions Francis established in 2016 and 2020. The work of the two commissions has never been made public.

British theologian Tina Beattie suggested that previous commissions might have found evidence supporting a female diaconate. However, the Vatican’s leadership remains unconvinced.

“It’s hard not to conclude that both reports included evidence in favour of a female diaconate, but that the magisterium’s mind is made up so this is just a window-dressing exercise” she told NCR. “I think it shows arrogance and contempt for those of us who have a genuine interest in these theological issues and debates.

“It’s hard not to conclude that these commissions are placebos” Beattie added.

