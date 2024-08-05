Wellington Catholic primary school faces potential closure

A Wellington Catholic primary school is facing potential closure because of stagnant population growth in the capital.

Parents of students at Cardinal McKeefry Catholic Primary School in Wilton have been told the Wellington Catholic Archdiocese had spoken to the Ministry of Education to consider the school’s future.

Kelly Ross, vicar for education and the director of the Catholic Schools Education Services, said the decision was made because of stagnant population growth, reflected in enrolment trends across the education sector. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.