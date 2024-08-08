Animal rights activists storm pope’s general audience to protest bullfighting

Two animal rights activists briefly stormed Pope Francis’ general audience in the Vatican on Wednesday to protest against bullfighting.

The activists from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) climbed over barriers from the pews into the aisle of the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall. They wore T-shirts that read “stop blessing corridas” and held signs reading “bullfighting is a sin.”

The women ran down the aisle, getting within meters of the pope before security officials intervened. The activists were then escorted from the building, still holding up their signs.

The gathering in the Vatican on Wednesday marked the return of Francis’ weekly general audiences following the pope’s month-long summer break.

News category: News Shorts, World.