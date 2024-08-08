Being Catholic is deemed a “conflict of interest” at Council

In Northern Ireland. Catholic councillors may find they have a potential conflict of interest.

The rules in Northern Ireland demand councillors complete a ‘Declaration of Interest’ that could potentially influence their decision-making in chambers.

Declaration of Interest confusing

One councillor says he was confused as to how to complete the Declarations of Interest correctly.

“I noticed when it comes to church membership, it is something that by and large isn’t done particularly within or, if you’re a member, associated or affiliated in any way with the Catholic Church.

“But it is something that those with membership of a Protestant Church are putting down.

“I just feel that this could be an issue if a matter came before a committee and there is nowhere on a Declaration of Interest, out of 41 members, that anyone has stated if they have any influence or affiliation with that institution.

“An institution that we know has a huge amount of estate in the district, as well as ownership and management of churches.

“So, perhaps if councillors could be given any guidance on what sort of thing we should be declaring.”

Conflict of interest in the chamber

Elected members who identify a conflict of interest on a committee agenda item have to leave the council chamber while the matter is being debated. And they may not vote on the matter.

But as one member pointed out, “Within the Catholic Church you’re not seen as a member, you are a parishioner who attends Mass if you so wish”.

“Potentially, if someone sat on the finance committee of a particular parish, that is seen as a role” he said.

“But if you attend Mass, you may be attending a service, but not contribute anything to the collection.

“So, how do you identify someone that is a member of the Catholic Church? Someone like myself who does go to Mass regularly, am I seen as a member, but I don’t sit on any committees within my parish?”

He said as far as he’s concerned he doesn’t see any need to declare his involvement in the parish as a conflict of interest because he doesn’t have a decision-making position within the Catholic Church.

“I think that has always been the guidance that I have always followed” he said.

Now the Council is aware of the confusion and members’ different views on what amounts to a conflict of interest, it says its audit committee will be following up and clarifying the Declaration requirements for elected members.

