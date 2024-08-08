Bishop condemns acts of violence and stands with those supporting migrants and refugees

The Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees, Bishop Paul McAleenan, has condemned the riots that have taken place across the UK, saying such violence threatens the values of our society.

“I condemn the appalling violence over the past week, especially that directed at migrants and their places of residence,” said Bishop McAleenan. “They demonstrate a complete disregard of the values which underpin the civil life of our country.”

He went on to praise charities, faith groups and volunteers who work in the community to welcome migrants and refugees:

“Today, and always, we need to continue to pray, work and stand together for peace in our country. The actions of the few involved in violence stands in stark contrast to the work of charities, church groups and volunteers who tirelessly extend the hand of welcome to migrants in acts of solidarity. We hope and pray that they will re-double their efforts so that we can rebuild communities after the terrible events of the last few days.”

News category: News Shorts, World.