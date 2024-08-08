Catholic theologians in Africa are proposing a gradual conversion of individuals in polygamous marriages while respecting cultural contexts and aligning with Catholic doctrine.

At a recent theological symposium in Nairobi, experts discussed the complexities of polygamy in Africa. They suggested a phased conversion process for polygamous families entering the Catholic Church.

This method seeks to accommodate cultural traditions and family dynamics.

Giningakpio Justin Dapu, a prominent member of South Sudan’s Catholic Diocese of Tombura-Yambio, exemplifies the challenge. With 12 children and two wives, Justin is deeply involved in church activities. However, due to his polygamous status, he is barred from receiving Holy Communion.

Dapu argues for full inclusion within the Church, noting his grandfather’s acceptance despite having seven wives.

The recent synodal conversations were organised by the Pan-African Catholic Theology and Pastoral Network (PACTPAN) and the Conference of Major Superiors of Africa and Madagascar (COMSAM), Participants in the conversations empathised with Justin’s situation.

They discussed their experiences and the complexities of polygamy within the Church, seeking a more inclusive pastoral approach.

Transition to monogamous marriages

Sr Leonida Katunge of PACTPAN highlighted the need for careful, empathetic engagement with polygamous families.

“We need to listen more to the people in polygamous marriages to understand what drives them to remain in such marriages” Sr Katunge said.

“The Church should enter into dialogue with these people and engage them in a process of transition from polygamous to monogamous marriages. We must help them understand the reason behind the call of the Church to live in monogamous marriages” Sr Katunge added.

Elisabetta Groberrio, another participant, shared the struggles of women in refugee camps who, as second or third wives, face exclusion from sacraments despite their active involvement in the Church. She called for pastoral solutions that recognise their unique situations.

“It is really a suffering for them and in several cases they are very active, but…without baptism they feel excluded from the real life of the Church” Groberrio said.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC 1645) firmly upholds monogamy, describing polygamy as contrary to conjugal love and fidelity. However the African theologians urged a compassionate, context-sensitive approach that respects both Church doctrine and cultural realities.

