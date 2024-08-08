  1. CathNews New Zealand
KidsCan charity says its waitlist is at record levels

Thursday, August 8th, 2024

The KidsCan waitlist is at record levels with 10,000 children, in 260 schools and early childhood centres, needing help.

The charity, which provides food and clothing to schools and early childhood centres, said the list was the longest it had ever been in its 19 year history

Chief executive Julie Chapman said the repercussions were huge. Read more

