KidsCan charity says its waitlist is at record levels

I was given my first parish as a reasonably new priest just three short weeks before the devastating Christchurch earthquakes. For Kiwis it was a big parish — a Mass count approaching a 1000 people on the weekend. It was Read more
A popular hymn of the early 70s that remains in use today is known by its first line, Colours of Day, a hymn from the folk genre of the time. It is worth reflecting on some of its words these Read more
In a high-rise apartment in New York City overlooking the Freedom Tower and the Statue of Liberty, Catholic thought leaders both conservative and liberal gathered. They were there to pray together and share a fine meal over a glass of Read more
The Royal Commission’s reports into the abuse of young people in state care are shocking and important but we must acknowledge that the most dangerous institution in New Zealand are families. In fact, it’s a relatively small percentage of families. Read more