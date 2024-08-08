Oamaru landmark St Patrick’s Basilica interior renewal starts

A significant Oamaru landmark with a rich architectural pedigree is undergoing a $1.4 million refit.

The interior of St Patrick’s Basilica is being renovated over the next few months.

The staged work will further bring it up to modern standards.

At the same time, liturgical aspects of the internal layout are being restored in line with some of the original vision of architect Francis Petre.

St Patrick’s Basilica opened 130 years ago this November, although it was not completed until the sanctuary was added in 1917. Read more

