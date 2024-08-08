Papal adviser, head of Microsoft talk ethics and AI

Dozens of technologists and Catholics gathered at Microsoft in Redmond for a conversation about ethics in artificial intelligence between an “unlikely pair,” as they were introduced: a papal adviser and the head of Microsoft.

Father Paolo Benanti, a member of the United Nations’ advisory body on AI and adviser to Pope Francis on ethics and technology, visited the Microsoft campus on July 23 to speak with Brad Smith, the tech giant’s president.

Seattle University President Eduardo Peñalver introduced the “unlikely pair,” who met five years ago at the Vatican while working on developing the “Rome Call for AI Ethics,” a document and commitment by entities around the world to embrace key principles in shaping technology.

