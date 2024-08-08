‘Parishes are on their own,’ says Nicaraguan priest as regime’s repression targets diocese

At least 11 churchmen have been detained by police and paramilitaries over a weeklong assault in northern Nicaragua, depleting the already demoralised Diocese of Matagalpa — whose leader, Bishop Rolando Álvarez, lives in exile.

Nine priests and a deacon were detained on Aug 1 and 2 — with some taken from parishes and parish residences — according to independent Nicaragua media. An octogenarian priest was also detained on July 27 in the Diocese of Estelí, where Bishop Álvarez is the apostolic administrator.

“The Diocese of Matagalpa practically no longer has any clergy. We’ve been expelled, pressured and forced to flee. Parishes are on their own,” an exiled priest familiar with the diocese told OSV News.

News category: News Shorts, World.