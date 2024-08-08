Two prominent Venezuelan cardinals have called for “civic disobedience and resistance” against President Nicolás Maduro’s regime due to allegations of election fraud and severe government crackdowns on protests.

In a leaked letter Cardinal Baltazar Porras, emeritus of Caracas, and Cardinal Diego Padrón, emeritus of Cumaná, assert the Church’s “moral duty to support and sustain just initiatives against abuses”.

In their letter addressed to the Venezuelan bishops, the cardinals emphasise that “principles cannot be negotiated”.

Dated 31 July, the letter was published by Venezuelan media on Sunday. It denounces “evident fraud” in the 28 July presidential election, accusing Maduro of manipulating the results.

The opposition insists its candidate, Edmundo González, won the presidential election with 68% of the vote. It backed its claim with tally sheets from over 80% of voting stations.

The election has sparked widespread protests and met with severe government crackdowns. In the past week, 20 people have been killed and over 1,000 jailed.

International condemnation

Despite the election being internationally denounced as a manipulation, the Venezuelan government has not released comprehensive results.

The letter warned of the possibility of a “Nicaraguan-style government” in the future. Nonetheless, the Venezuelan cardinals said, the Church cannot be silent in the face of injustice.

“We are not, and we should not, be neutral” they said, speaking of a duty to “prophetically denounce the injustices, even if it’s a risk, and proclaim our principles and values, pastorally being together with the people in solidarity.

“This is not an easy task but it is necessary” they continued.

The cardinals reject the idea of the Church participating in dialogue or mediation with the government if it means recognising the disputed election results. “This, for us, is inadmissible because it would mean ignoring the evident fraud” they stated.

Originally intended as a confidential communication, the letter was leaked to the press shortly after it was written. Cardinal Porras acknowledged the letter’s authenticity but expressed disappointment over its public release, stressing it was meant to provide insight for future statements.

Porras added that the letter should now be a tool for peace, urging discernment and serenity amid the ongoing crisis.

A Vatican source confirmed that the cardinals acted independently, without consulting Pope Francis. Nonetheless, both cardinals are known to be close to the Pope. Francis has consistently supported the Venezuelan bishops during the crisis.

In his Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis urged all parties to seek truth, exercise restraint and resolve disputes through dialogue.

