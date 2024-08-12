After her water broke early, doctors told Fatima Goines to prepare for her newborn’s death.

Goines was 22 weeks into her pregnancy, just past the halfway mark. Doctors at Methodist Hospital in suburban Minneapolis said they couldn’t save such a premature baby and that no hospital could.

They told her that once the baby girl was born, Goines could hold her until the infant died.

Goines didn’t want to give up. She checked herself out of Methodist Hospital and, on the recommendation of a fellow mom on Facebook, went to a birthing centre connected to Children’s Minnesota Hospital, 7 miles away from Methodist.

After Goines gave birth, doctors there immediately intubated the baby to help her breathe and placed her in an incubator.

