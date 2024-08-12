Dublin seminary has only one student

A severe vocations crisis is on full display in Dublin: its seminary has just one student.

Fr Séamus McEntee, the vocations director for the Archdiocese of Dublin, confirmed the worrying number. “In September, we will have another man coming in… I wish there were more” he said.

McEntee also mentioned ongoing conversations with other men considering the priesthood. However, the discernment process is lengthy and rigorous.

“I have to discern with them for up to two years before I judge them fit to apply even” McEntry explained.

“Then they go forward for panel interview and different assessments and so forth before they go into propaedeutic [preparatory study] year in Valladolid in Spain.”

Six dioceses to become three

The news comes amid Ireland’s Catholic Church consolidating its six dioceses into three.

It is the largest restructure in nearly 900 years.

As well as a shortage of priests, the consolidation comes amidst a declining number of practising Catholics.

Severe priest shortage

Ireland has only 2,100 priests serving an estimated 3.5 million Catholics and, with many priests nearing retirement combined with the significant lack of new seminarians, the future looks very different from what the country is used to.

In 2022, Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell invited “women and men who feel that they are called to ministry to come forward to train as instituted lectors, acolytes and catechists.

“These are lay ministers, women and men, who are publicly recognised by the Church and appointed by the diocese to minister alongside priests and deacons in leading liturgies, supporting adult faith formation and accompanying families preparing for the sacraments.

“It is my pastoral responsibility as Bishop to do this – for the sake of the gospel and for the sake of the People of God” he said.

Lay funeral ministry

Also tacking the challenge is Bishop of Clogher, Larry Duffy.

With only 44 priests serving 85 churches across 37 parishes, many priests are stretched thin, traveling between multiple locations.

To help minister at such a peak moment, the diocese has introduced a lay funeral ministry.

The first group of 40 lay ministers, already trained, will lead funeral services in 12 parishes.

These services will not include Mass which only priests can celebrate, but will feature scripture readings, eulogies and prayers at the graveside.

