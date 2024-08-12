Call it brat summer or a “femininomenon.” Girls are having their moment.

After the June 7 release of her latest album, “brat,” the 32-year-old English dance-pop star Charli XCX started what has become known as “brat summer.”

The indifference of the album artwork expresses the very nature of what it means to be brat: It’s not a big deal to be nonconforming.

A brat is someone who’s a little grunge, a little bit feral. She’s chaotic and cool. The cover features a garish lime-green behind a blurred sans serif font spelling out “brat.”

She’s probably wearing sunglasses and an oversize leather jacket, likely smoking cigarettes or sipping a Diet Coke. Her eyeliner is probably smudged in a way that looks intentional but effortless at the same time.

Deeper, being a brat means embracing your imperfections and being unapologetic for who you are and what you desire. You live your life free of shame. You can hold multiplicity in what you desire.

You can be soft and selfish, enjoy life for yourself while also thinking deeply about meaning, feminism and motherhood. Brat culture very intentionally steps away from the male gaze, helping you reclaim parts of yourself only for yourself.

The first brat

Eve is the original brat.

She took a bite of the forbidden fruit and things were never the same again.

Contributed to the mortality of all humanity? That’s brat. Unlocked the awareness of good and evil? That’s so brat. She’s the scorned one, but she embraced her imperfections and helped create and redeem our messy humanity.

She carried her shortcomings with her and became the mother of all living things.

The album’s cut “Apple” even evokes that apple — the one that Eve tasted that introduced messiness and imperfection into humankind.

I imagine Eve of the Bible listening to the lyrics of Charli XCX’s song “Apple,” which feels evocative of the weightiness of Genesis 2 and 3:

“I think the apple’s rotten right to the core/ From all the things passed down/ From all the apples coming before/ I split the apple down symmetrical lines/ And what I find is kinda scary/ Makes me just wanna drive.”

Historically, Eve has been blamed for any feminine shortcomings.

We’re told that because of Eve’s original sin, we can never fully trust ourselves because women are sinful and seductive, and we should be fundamentally ashamed.

For many women, their shame stems from the ways biblical passages have been misinterpreted, often by male authorities, to keep women in low places.

“It’s so confusing sometimes to be a girl,” Charli XCX sings in one of her new songs.

Last summer, the release of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie set off what quickly became known as the “Year of the Girl,” where girls embraced the vastness of girlhood and girl culture. They wore lace and ruffles and ribbons and leaned into softness.

Now at last, girls are unapologetically girls.

They can be girly or bratty or both. They wear bows in their hair and embrace all the things that they’ve been told to be embarrassed about: softness, sensuality and hyper-femininity among others.

These facets of womanhood are often considered frivolous and silly, yet the idea of brat summer helps women feel unashamed. Free of judgment, they can explore the wildness of what it means to be a girl.

Alongside Charli XCX, pop culture figures like Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter are unapologetically expressing their deepest desires to be sensual, playful and a little mischievous, for their own sakes.

Rather than viewing Eve as a low character in the Old Testament for eating the forbidden fruit, I want to reclaim her and bring her into the brat fold.

Some people want Eve, and all women as collateral, to feel perpetual shame for eating the forbidden fruit. But what if Eve moved forward instead?

Charli XCX has described a brat as “that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of, like, parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things.”

This is the heart of being a brat.

Celebrating Eve

Women make mistakes but are able to own up to them and continue to enjoy their lives.

Eve needs to be celebrated for her complex and beautiful story because she helped to create our story. We are sure to make mistakes, but we don’t need to be weighed down by them. Our mistakes aren’t our whole story. Eve deserves the same grace.

In the middle of her party girl hits, Charli XCX contemplates the possibility of becoming a mother in the song, “I think about it all the time.”

“’Cause maybe one day I might/ If I don’t run out of time/ Would it give my life a new purpose?/ I think about it all the time,” she sings.

She touches on women’s complex and seemingly conflicting desires, admitting her fear of missing out on motherhood and that her career feels “so small in the existential scheme of it all.”

At no point does she contemplate under the male gaze. Instead women get to desire multiplicity for themselves, which brings us back to Eve.

Brat summer’s truest message is that women and girls are wonderfully messy, and we can create life.

Women have permission to have flaws, to receive redemption, create new life and, like Eve, help redeem others.

First published by Religion News Service

Olivia Bardo is an author at Religion News Service.

News category: Analysis and Comment.