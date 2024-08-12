Fire crew only realised U-turn lane was blocked by cycleway barrier on way to fire

The Wellington City Council says it went above and beyond to consult with Fire and Emergency before a crew, on the way to a fire, were blocked by a surprise cycleway planter box.

That and a catalogue of other Fire and Emergency (Fenz) safety problems with the council’s cycleway programme have been detailed in an official information response from the council. The emails between Fenz and the council cover much of 2023. Read more

