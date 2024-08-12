Homelessness can end – with community and government support

Homelessness does not have to be an insurmountable problem.

“Shifting the needle on homelessness statistics in a truly meaningful way will take a collective and sustained effort” says Vinnies South Australia chief executive Evelyn O’Loughlin.

She says organisations like Vinnies (the Society of St Vincent de Paul), all levels of government, businesses and the community at large – “that’s you”, can help.

“It’s easy to turn a blind eye when we are confronted with homelessness, mostly because the average person doesn’t know where or how to start” O’Loughlin says.

“However, I truly believe there is a great sense of goodwill in the community when it comes to wanting to support those without a home – I see it firsthand with leaders turning up for the Vinnies CEO Sleepout and through our generous community of donors.”

OLoughlin says financial support makes it possible for Vinnies to provide the necessary safety net for people who “for whatever reason” don’t have social or community support.

That support is crucial during difficult times, she says.

Some practical advice

Many people want to help end homelessness but not everyone knows what to say or do when they come across homeless people, O’Loughlin says.

If people are looking for some ideas on how they can make a difference, she suggests they:

stop and have a chat with someone who is sleeping rough. Ask them what they need – it’s not always food.

raise awareness across your networks – online and offline – about homelessness. Knowledge is power.

take a keen interest in policy around homelessness/housing and cost-of-living support. What are your local MP’s views?

give some of your time and expertise or make a financial donation to Vinnies or another charity which supports people experiencing homelessness.

Getting involved and encouraging others to join collective efforts to raise awareness and combat homelessness helps, she says.

This can contribute to a larger impact in the fight against homelessness, by creating more supportive and compassionate community.

