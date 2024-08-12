Mary Potter Hospice wins Supreme at 20th anniversary of Community Awards

Mary Potter Hospice has won a supreme community award for its work.

Every year since 2004, Wellington Airport and the five local Councils come together for the awards to recognise outstanding mahi and celebrate hundreds of volunteers for their valuable contribution to the community.

This year’s five categories covered contributions to Arts and Culture, Education and Child/Youth Development, Health and Wellbeing, Heritage and Environment, Sport and Leisure, and the Rising Star Award, with Mary Potter Hospice winning both the Health and Wellbeing category and overall Supreme Award.

It was established in 1979 in Newtown by the Little Company of Mary Catholic Sisters, with a commitment to make hospice services available to all patients.

In 1988, Mary Potter Hospice was gifted to the people of Wellington as an independent non-sectarian charitable trust, the Mary Potter Hospice Foundation. Read more

