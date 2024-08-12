Royal Commission toll – Presbyterian Support Otago CEO quits

Presbyterian Support Otago chief executive Jo O’Neill has resigned, saying the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care has taken a toll on her.

After almost five years of service, O’Neill’s last day was 9 August.

Children’s records destroyed

The Royal Commission found Presbyterian Support Otago (PSO) in late 2017 had destroyed records of children in its care.

Established in 2018, PSO was set up to investigate children, young people and vulnerable adults’ experiences of abuse and neglect in State and non-State care between 1950-1999.

The Royal Commission heard in 2017 that PSO’s former chief executive, Gillian Bremner, had instructed a staff member to destroy the records.

The only thing she told the staff member to retain was a register of names and dates.

Bremner told the Inquiry she destroyed the records after seeking advice from lawyer and ex-PSO board chairperson Frazer Barton.

O’Neill does not know why the records were destroyed but says it is not something she would have done.

“All I am aware of is that a staff member at the time, who is no longer here, was informed the destruction of the records was to occur” she told RNZ.

“At the end of the day, all I can say is that I am heartbroken that those records were destroyed.

“I am completely appreciative of the fact that it would’ve enabled individuals who had been on a journey of care to have access to information of what they’ve been through and I am desperately sorry that occurred.”

Inquiry takes its toll

O’Neill said her few years leading Presbyterian Support Otago through its response to the Royal Commission had been a significant time.

“It does take a toll, it is something that sits with you, it doesn’t leave you.”

It was “a massive piece of work and everybody here has done a phenomenal job” she said.

“After five years and all of the dealings like Covid etc, I think it’s now time for somebody else to take the reins and lead the organisation forward.”

Advice investigated

New Zealand Law Society president Frazer Barton has taken leave of absence since a complaint was made about legal advice he provided concerning the destruction of the records.

The commission’s report says that when PSO asked Barton if the records could be destroyed, he said Yes – at an “appropriate milestone or anniversary”.

Barton told RNZ he did not know in 2017 and 2018 an inquiry was in the offing, or that the records would have been crucial to it.

“My advice to destroy them at an appropriate time, that’s not go ahead and destroy them now” he said.

Law firm Anderson Lloyd – of which Barton is a partner – said the issue concerning destroying Presbyterian Support Otago’s documents is now the subject of Law Society complaints. They support that process.

“The Abuse in Care Royal Commission report was heart-rending, and our sympathies lie with the abuse survivors” Anderson Lloyd said.

Source

News category: New Zealand.