Singapore hanged a 59-year-old man for drug trafficking, authorities said, the second execution in the city-state in less than a week.

The United Nations and rights groups say capital punishment has no proven deterrent effect and have called for it to be discontinued. Singaporean officials, however, insist it has helped make the country one of Asia’s safest.

“The capital sentence of death imposed on a 59-year-old Singaporean was carried out on Aug 7,” the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement.

The man was convicted of trafficking “not less than 35.85” grams (1.3 ounces) of pure heroin.

Trafficking more than 15 grams of heroin merits the death penalty under Singapore’s tough drug laws.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.