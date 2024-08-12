Wellington’s iconic St Gerard’s future deliberated

Earthquake strengthening of Wellington’s St Gerard’s Church is underway, and its new owners are considering ideas for the iconic building’s use.

The church closed in 2021 and was sold in 2023.

Owners St Gerard’s Limited say they want to ensure the building is preserved and so remains part of the city’s identity.

Although no decisions about St Gerard’s have been made, The Local – the community newspaper serving Mt Victoria – says it’s likely the Mt Victoria community and the wider city will be able to appreciate and enjoy the building.

The church is a category 1 Heritage building and a well-known Wellington landmark.

Conservation important

A spokesperson for St Gerard’s Limited, Jason Foote, says the challenge of caring for St Gerard’s is exciting and follows years of searching for the right project.

“The motivation for buying St Gerard’s came from the desire to begin a project within New Zealand related to conservation.

“While there are endless possibilities and ideas for the building, we first must complete the major seismic improvements before any of these can be realised.

“We have a strong desire to utilise the church in such a way that it is open to the local Mt Victoria residents as well as the wider Wellington community” Foote says.

He confirms St Gerard’s will not be used as a hotel.

The group said that, while commercial return was of “some importance”, it wasn’t the real motivation. That stemmed from the “unique opportunity to care for and restore an iconic Wellington landmark for future generations”.

St Gerard’s Limited says it has engaged with both Heritage NZ and Heritage Wellington who will “be vital partners in the future works at St Gerard’s”.

