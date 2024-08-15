Premiers join forces to protect our young from social media

The escalated domestic terror threat and the false claims driving race riots in Britain show why ­social media companies must be reined in to protect the young from radicalisation and misinformation, the South Australian Premier has declared amid the growing push to impose greater control on digital publishers.

Peter Malinauskas has joined forces with NSW Premier Chris Minns to stage a summit in October to debate tighter and higher age restrictions for social media use, including penalties for digital publishers that fail to comply.

The first iteration of the SA plan would impose a blanket ban on all children under the age of 14 who have access to a social media account, and it would require parental consent for children aged 14 and 15.

