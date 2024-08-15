Religious minorities in Bangladesh under fire after fall of secular regime

After the secularist prime minister of Bangladesh fled the country, non-Muslims claim they have suffered attacks in the Islamic-majority country.

Around 90 percent of the South Asian nation is Muslim, with 7.95 percent being Hindu, 0.6 percent Buddhist, and just 0.3 percent being Christian – just about 500,000 people in a nation of 170 million.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled the country on Monday, headed the Awami League, a secular party most non-Muslims support.

The protests against the Haina government began in early July with demands from university students to abolish quotas in civil service jobs. Still, they grew larger into a broader anti-government movement.

News category: News Shorts, World.