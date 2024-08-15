St Marcellin School, Whanganui, honours teacher aide’s 25 years of service

St Marcellin School honoured teacher aide of 25 years, Selina Wilks, with a special liturgy service with students singing and presenting gifts of appreciation, on Thursday, August 8.

Principal Belinda Backwell spoke about Selina’s achievements. “The inspiration from people like Whaea Selina is indeed what makes us what we are today,” she said.

“The dedication, passion, discipline and acts of kindness are the fruits of Selina’s work. We can proudly say that she is an excellent teacher aide, staff member and colleague. Read more

