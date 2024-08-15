The ‘incredible shock’ at a beloved teacher’s sexual offending

Damian Patrick Young was known as a talented, passionate teacher with compassion for his students, who he went above and beyond for.

At the same time, he dedicated his life outside school to continuing to help young people, working with foster care organisations and as a regional manager for the Camp Quality charity – aimed at providing children with cancer a happy, fun filled life.

He’s now a convicted sex offender.

The 56-year-old was sentenced to two years, seven months’ imprisonment at the Christchurch District Court in June for sexually abusing three of his pupils. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.