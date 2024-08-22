An interview with a Jesuit who put science in the hands of the poor

Wherever they have been sent in the world, Jesuits have made important contributions not only in pastoral ministry and education, but also in the scientific disciplines.

This was the case in India and is still the case today.

While not directly involved in the environmental field, in recent years Jesuits have increasingly taken initiatives in what can be called environmental justice.

Promoting ecological awareness, reforestation, water purification measures, defence of tribal natural resources are some examples. Others have studied biodiversity or created botanical gardens.

One man of science who stands out among Indian Jesuits is Fr Savarimuthu Ignacimuthu (pictured).

He is primarily a biologist, but his scope is very broad, having published over 800 scientific papers and 80 books with two US and 12 Indian patents.

It is worth noting that a species of insect bears his name, Jacthrips ignacimuthui, as well as a natural molecule, Ignaciomycin.

He is one of the top one percent of scientists in the world based on the number of citations of his work by other scientists. We interviewed him.

Father Ignacimuthu, you are a man of science and a man of God; where do you find unity in your life?

The basic foundational experience of the Divine from my childhood and the awe and wonder I experience when I encounter nature have helped me integrate my spirituality of seeing God in all things and all things in God.

Recognition of God’s presence in the created beings and things in the universe is the outcome of my union with God.

By means of created things, whether big or small, the divine confronts me, penetrates me and moulds me.

Thus, creation and spirituality converge upon the same view of the reality, that is, vision of God in the concrete world. In this way I experience the unity of being a man of science and a man of God.

What has your work as a biologist taught you?

The most important lesson I learnt from my work as a biologist was the understanding that everything and every life are inter-connected and inter-dependent in this world.

The orderly nature of the universe and the diversity of life forms on earth are very evident everywhere.

They constantly proclaim unity and relatedness.

The complexity of life and its perfect coordination are indeed stepping-stones for awe and wonder.

The mathematical principles that govern everything in this universe and the world are the foundation for this.

For example, the elegance and the organization of the DNA and RNA, their multiple consequences of the copying mechanisms and their implications in expressions are fascinating.

The extensive interaction of miniscule independent cells with one another and the formation of various organs that contribute to life’s success are indeed the evidences for the relatedness of all.

