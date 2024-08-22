Church Fruit and Veges scheme keeps on growing

A Dunedin not-for-profit fruit and veges scheme has earned the big tick from the city’s main foodbank providers – St Vincent de Paul (Vinnies), Presbyterian Support and the Salvation Army.

After joining the All Saints Presbyterian Church Fruit and Veges scheme last year, the foodbanks are able to access fresh fruit and vegetables for food parcels at the best possible price.

The big charities’ involvement over the past year is encouraging, says a Fruit and Veges scheme spokesperson.

“We feel privileged to be involved in doing that work with them — it is good to know that our wholesale buying power is being used for good.

“Their involvement has definitely increased the volume we buy and they are quite easy to supply, as they pack up their own produce.”

About the scheme

All Saints set up the not-for- profit project ten years ago. It’s going strong – and keeps on growing.

During the past year, two new distribution centres joined the five established centres working with the scheme.

Between these centres and the main foodbanks, the scheme today has a presence throughout Dunedin (apart from Mosgiel where no volunteers are available), says Rev. Canon Michael Wallace from All Saints.

How the scheme works

The not-for-profit scheme uses bulk-buying power to supply bargain price, top-quality fruit and vegetables.

Fruit and vegetables are provided through the MG Dunedin fresh produce suppliers’ group, where a volunteer buyer selects produce for the distribution centres.

In addition, locally sourced eggs, honey and milk are now providing extra ways to enhance the scheme.

The good value food is intended for households battling rapidly rising food prices. Hundreds of Dunedin families benefit.

Who uses the scheme

People need the scheme for many reasons says a volunteer.

“We have people who are unable to get out and shop for themselves, so we collect the bags for them and distribute them.

The number of local families accessing the fruit and veggies scheme waxes and wanes depending on the time of year, but remains strong overall.

“Recently we’ve had a lot more students coming in to buy affordable produce — although, interestingly, it is mainly flatting groups of young women. The guys don’t seem as keen” the volunteer adds.

“An interesting development is that we are getting more people who want to come in on a Thursday and browse our produce stall at All Saints rather than having us pack up bags for them” he said.

“Some people prefer to come and make their own choices, which is great as well. The main thing is that people are able to access good quality produce at the lowest possible cost.”

In Port Chalmers about twelve people access the produce bags each Thursday.

“It is important for us to help look after our community and it is a good outreach programme for our church” a helper says.

