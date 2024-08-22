Following the release of their new album, titled “Marigold,” the Hillbilly Thomists performed in Washington, DC, as part of their ongoing Marigold Tour on Aug 8, the feast of St Dominic.

Playing at St Francis Hall to a sold-out crowd of more than 150 people, the band of Dominican friars played various songs from all four of their albums, including their latest album, which debuted at No 2 on the Billboard bluegrass charts after its July 26 release.

“Our music is influenced by the bluegrass genre, but it’s become our own thing because we’re all Dominicans,” shared Father Peter Gautsch, who plays the guitar. “Bluegrass has a tradition of the Gospel, but we bring a Catholic twist to it.”

