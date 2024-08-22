  1. CathNews New Zealand
South Canterbury Tongan Language Week celebrations start

Thursday, August 22nd, 2024

Celebrating their treasures, arts and children, members of South Canterbury’s Tongan community have started language week celebrations.

The theme of Tongan Language Week, which runs from August 18 to 24, is “E tu’uloa ‘a e lea faka-Tongá ‘o ka lea’aki ‘i ‘api, siasí (lotú), mo e nofo-‘a-kāingá”, meaning the Tongan language will be sustainable when used at home, church and in the wider community. Read more

