Unspent Christ Church Cathedral money earmarked for other heritage projects

The unspent $7 million from ratepayers destined for the Christ Church Cathedral rebuild has been earmarked for other heritage projects, but the public may yet get a say.

Less than a week ago, the team behind the Cathedral restoration told the Christchurch City Council to hold on to the remainder of its $10m commitment to the project.

Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Ltd (CCRL) failed to raise the $30m required to move on to the next stage of the project by its self-imposed deadline, and will meet with city councillors behind closed doors on Tuesday, August 20, to discuss next steps. Read more

