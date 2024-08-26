Bishop Adams doubles down on new safety in Catholic Church

Palmerston North bishop John Adams is doubling down on a culture change in the Catholic Church and its efforts to make the Church safe.

Adams had commented earlier in response to a letter to the editor published in the Manawatu Standard by Dr Christopher Longhurst, leader of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP).

Puzzling response

Adams says he remains puzzled by Longhurst’s unwillingness to accept and recognise a culture change in the Church he works for.

He acknowledges Longhurst’s work in the area of sexual abuse by priests.

“I acknowledge the work of survivors and their advocates has been critical in bringing to light the scourge of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church and in our wider society”, writes Adams.

“As the Roman Catholic Bishop of Palmerston North, I remain convinced the Church has made significant strides in her efforts over recent times to make the Catholic Church a safe place for children and vulnerable adults, but with no room for complacency or a sense that a job has been completed.

“Our culture has changed, and it must continue to change.”

Adams went on to express his trust in the work of police investigators and the Church’s National Office for Professional Standards.

Zero appetite

In his letter, Longhurst said that Adams’ earlier assurances that there is “Zero appetite for a culture of abuse in the Catholic Church” do not ring true.

He says that Adams’ July 30 claim that, if an accusation were made against a Church member, that Church member would be stood down is not true.

Longhurst says he has a complaint against a priest that is under investigation, but that the priest is still in active ministry in the Palmerston North Diocese.

He says the situation is compounded by Adams’ professional standards office’s refusal to allow the investigations into that complaint to proceed.

He also claims that an unnamed priest in an allegation made by Steven Carvell was never stood down when the allegation was made and that, even in retirement, that priest remains in ministry while the Church investigations continue.

