Hoax threatens Catholic school

Christ the King, a Christchurch primary school, was initially closed on Friday after an online threat of violence.

Parents were messaged shortly after midnight, telling them the school was shut. However, by 9am, a second message updated the situation.

The new message informed parents the threat had been a hoax and that the school would open at 10am.

“The police have identified the source of the email and have assured us that there is no risk to our school” said Tom Wallis, principal of Christ the King School.

Noting the inconvenience it caused the community, Wallis said it was particularly unfortunate for all those involved in a winter sports tournament.

The threat also left parents in a situation of finding last-minute child care.

Police settle concerns

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said “Police were made aware of an emailed threat sent to a school yesterday.

“The source of the threat has since been identified and there is no risk to the public.”

Christ the King School offers education for girls and boys from years 1 – 8 and its current roll is 344.

Last year, 70 schools and organisations across the country received threatening emails.

