Mpox won’t deter Malaysians from seeing pope in Singapore

Malaysians are determined to proceed with their travel plans to Singapore for the Papal visit in September despite the detection of pox cases on the island republic.

“No matter what, I will go. There’s no turning back,” said Angeline Lee from Kuala Lumpur.

The 52-year-old told UCA News that she is not dropping her plans to go to Singapore but will take precautions, such as wearing a mask in public spaces and staying hydrated.

Singapore’s health ministry said in a bulletin on Aug. 22 that “13 confirmed cases of mpox have been detected this year, all of which are of the less severe Clade II infections.”

“There have been no mpox Clade I cases detected in Singapore to date,” the ministry added.

