“Nihil obstat” for Marian apparition in Spanish pilgrimage site

The Vatican Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has given the go-ahead for the Spanish pilgrimage site of Chandavila and the veneration of Our Lady there.

On Thursday, the dicastery published a letter from Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, Prefect of the Faith, to the Archbishop of Mérida-Badajoz, José Rodríguez Carballo, in which he confirms the request for the “Nihil obstat” made by the chief shepherd.

It says the church should “continue to offer the faithful who approach it a place of inner peace, consolation, and conversion.”

However, following the new norms of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith from mid-May, the authority makes no statement about the authenticity of the supernatural phenomenon. Still, it recognises that there are signs of the work of the Holy Spirit.

