Olympics offer huge gift of new bell to Notre Dame Cathedral

During the Paris Olympic Games, track and field champions rang the bronze bell located close to the finish line at Saint-Denis’ Stade de France. That same bell will ring in the newly reopened Notre Dame Cathedral during the most sacred part of the Mass in December.

“We were contacted a few months ago by the Paris Organizing Committee to see if we would be interested in this bell for Notre Dame,” the cathedral’s rector-archpriest, Father Olivier Ribadeau Dumas, told OSV News. “And we accepted this proposal.”

The bell, weighing 1,103 lbs., was made for the occasion of the Olympic Games by the Cornille Havard foundry, dubbed “the last bell makers of France,” located in Normandy at Villedieu-les-Poêles, a small French commune, some 24 miles northeast of famous Mont Saint-Michel.

