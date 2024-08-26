Rome expects more than 100,000 Holy Year pilgrims every day

Rome’s mayor Roberto Gualtieri expects more than 100,000 pilgrims per day for the Holy Year 2025.

Gualtieri said this on Friday in a video message to participants of a Catholic meeting in Rimini. Gualtieri said the great Catholic pilgrimage event is a challenge that makes hands tremble.

At the same time, it is an opportunity to make Rome more beautiful, more efficient, more united, more inclusive and more sustainable, the politician asserted.

According to the Vatican News portal, Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the Vatican’s Holy Year representative, compared the preparations to those for the Olympic Games.

Rome’s mayor admitted that the city’s residents would have to endure a “tough year”. But this was necessary to give Italy’s capital a new face.

