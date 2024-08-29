Christian chaplains are integral to Defence Force

Chaplains are an “integral part of Defence Force care” says Defence Minister Judith Collins.

“They’re not the ‘nice to have’. They’re very much people who provide enormous support to our troops overseas and even here.”

They don’t come free of charge though.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) books show they cost almost $3 million a year, The Press has reported.

Chaplains are paid an average of about $100,000, including “reserves”.

Besides these costs, the chaplains’ operating budget for the 2024-25 year is $260,590.

Are chaplains necessary?

As far as NZDF is concerned, chaplains are absolutely necessary.

In reply to an Official Information request, Air Commodore AJ Woods said chaplains are available “24/7 providing support to uniformed personnel, civilian staff and their respective families.

“Support to former members of the NZDF is also available in a number of areas such as funerals, reunions and welfare matters, and can be a key link to ensure ongoing support is received.”

Former Defence Minister and Labour defence spokesperson Peeni Henare says NZDF needs more funding.

The chaplains in the NZDF “offer a very good service” he said.

“But of course, let’s have a look at our diversity. We are an extremely diverse Defence Force.”

Green Party defence spokesperson Teanau Tuiono said having the support of chaplains would be good for defence staff.

It is also “important that it is available for people of other faiths as well”.

He too wants an increase in funding for the NZDF.

“They’re doing really important work around peacekeeping, humanitarian work, disaster relief – they should be supported to do that work.”

As of July 22, 18 of the regular force chaplains were posted to a camp or base, two were deployed and four were either on leave or undertaking required courses.

Chaplains work

A NZDF chaplain must have a recognised tertiary theological qualification and five years experience in “Pastoral Ministry in accordance with their own denominational requirements” NZDF says.

Chaplains have to be a “friend and advisor to all”.

Besides conducting religious and ceremonial duties, they provide “spiritual, religious and moral advice and assist with life-skills education”.

NZDF’s website says chaplains need “to be available to assist in times of crisis or emergency, both at the personal and organisational level and are expected to observe a high level of confidentiality”.

Extra funds needed

Overall, NZDF has a $130m shortfall due to rising costs.

Reductions in spending realised $100m but $30m may involve cuts to civilian staff, in not increasing the size of the workforce and in other savings, Newsroom reportedly said.

The army starting rate for a chaplain is $81,184 with “future potential earnings” at $150,615.

Christian-only chaplains at present

Woods said all NZDF chaplains are “drawn from the Christian tradition representing a range of different denominations”.

“There are efforts underway to broaden this representation in consultation with other faith bodies.”

The 2021 Public Service survey found 53 percent of respondents had no religion.

Over a third (34 percent) were Christian.

Other religions include 2.7 percent affiliated with Hinduism, 1.7 percent with Māori religions and beliefs, 1 percent with Islam and 4.5 percent with other religions and beliefs.

