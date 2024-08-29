A Canadian non-profit organisation, Dying With Dignity Canada (DWDC), has filed a constitutional challenge against the federal government, seeking to expand the country’s euthanasia programme to include individuals suffering from mental illness.

The legal action claims the current exclusion of mental illness from the Medical Aid in Dying (MAID) programme is discriminatory under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The challenge comes amid ongoing debates and delays regarding the inclusion of mental illness as a qualifying condition for euthanasia.

Currently, Canada’s MAID programme, legalised in 2016, permits euthanasia for individuals with physical illnesses, diseases or disabilities. However, those suffering solely from mental illness are not eligible, with the government planning to expand eligibility to include mental illness by March 17, 2027.

DWDC argues that the delay in expanding MAID to include mental illness violates Section 15 of the Charter, which mandates equal treatment under the law.

Helen Long, CEO of DWDC, highlighted the need to recognise the suffering of individuals with mental illness as equally devastating as physical suffering.

“All capable adults must be respected in their decisions and their choices honoured” said Long.

Contentious move

The expansion of euthanasia to include mental illness has been contentious.

Initially set for 2023, the expansion was postponed to 2024 and then to 2027 due to concerns that the healthcare system was unprepared for such a change.

Critics, including the Catholic Church in Canada, argue that expanding euthanasia to mental illness undermines human dignity and could lead to vulnerable individuals being pressured into ending their lives.

In May 2023, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops expressed concerns that the expansion could predispose individuals with disabilities to suicide, citing instances where people felt pressured to choose euthanasia due to inadequate support and care.

“A patient diagnosed with a terminal condition or living in a situation of prolonged suffering must be offered whatever life-affirming relief and hope are available” the bishops stated.

The debate over euthanasia in Canada reflects broader ethical and legal challenges associated with end-of-life decisions.

Critics warn that economic incentives might drive government officials to promote euthanasia over providing comprehensive care.

Jimmy Akin, a senior apologist at Catholic Answers, cautioned against viewing euthanasia as a solution to mental health struggles, saying the need for compassionate care and support are paramount.

