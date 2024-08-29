  1. CathNews New Zealand
Food drive call full of beans

Thursday, August 29th, 2024

When the call went out for donations to a Christchurch food drive, it was answered with a deluge of baked beans!

Sumner woman Nicola Wood donated 23 cans to the food pantry at Linwood Avenue Union Church.

“Baked beans are back in fashion,” said Christchurch Labour list MP Tracey McLellan who has been collecting on behalf of the church. Continue reading

News category: Odd Spot.