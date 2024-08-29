Half of migrants around the world are Christians

According to a study by the Pew Research Center (PRC), 47% of migrants around the world are Christians.

By examining “adults and children who currently live outside their country of birth” in every country, the American research centre highlights the overrepresentation of Christians among migrants.

The study defined “migrants” as those living outside their country of birth from 1990 to 2020, regardless of when they left.

During this period, immigration increased significantly. “More than 280 million people, or 3.6% of the world’s population, are international migrants,” the PRC reported on August 19. Among the total number of migrants, 130 million were Christians in 2020, compared to 80 million Muslims.

