Holocaust denier’s visit to NZ prompts concern and condemnation

The Government should closely scrutinise the visa application of Holocaust denier Candace Owens, the chair of the Holocaust Centre of New Zealand has urged.

Owens, an American far-right activist with a history of antisemitic, Islamophobic and homophobic comments, is visiting Auckland in November as part of a speaking tour which will also take her to Australia.

While Jewish groups across the Tasman have urged their government to reject Owens’ visa application, views are more split in New Zealand. Read more

